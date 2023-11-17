Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST opened at $55.10 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

