Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,264,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,739 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.34% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $103,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

