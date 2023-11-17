Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys New Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 617,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.35% of Keysight Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after buying an additional 59,010,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,228,000 after acquiring an additional 216,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,264,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $688,569,000 after acquiring an additional 302,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $132.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.76.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.73.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

