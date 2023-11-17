Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $121.34 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,515 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.34% of Electronic Arts worth $121,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 551,049 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $71,466,000 after purchasing an additional 94,077 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,652 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $180,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,716 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,827,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,111.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,770 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA stock opened at $133.40 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

