Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $17.87 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $17,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

