US Bancorp DE Sells 3,026 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Republic Services worth $28,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,771,000 after buying an additional 841,364 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,325,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $158.91 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $160.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.