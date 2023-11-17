Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,677,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,982 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.41% of Air Lease worth $112,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 19.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $37.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AL. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AL

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.