Bank of Hawaii Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $212.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.89. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $221.76. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

