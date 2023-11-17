Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $183.65 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,015,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,824 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $183,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.31.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.