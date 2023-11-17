Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Decreased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,760 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 433,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44,484 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,244,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,229,000 after acquiring an additional 146,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.9 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $104.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.55. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 174.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.