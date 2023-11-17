Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,493 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $158.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $160.04.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

