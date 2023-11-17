Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.56 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,651 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,070,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 84.7% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,574,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,231,000 after purchasing an additional 721,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $122.62 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.19 and a 200-day moving average of $167.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.48.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

