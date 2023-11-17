Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,930 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $26,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.3 %

TSM opened at $98.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.96 and its 200-day moving average is $94.19. The company has a market capitalization of $511.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.