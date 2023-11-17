Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

