Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $73.91 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

