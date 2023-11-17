Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,203,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,377,000 after buying an additional 357,052 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,074,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 216,020 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kinder Morgan Stock Performance
Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.
Kinder Morgan Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
