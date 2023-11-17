iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $251.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.53. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.