iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
IJH opened at $251.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.53. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
