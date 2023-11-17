Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,251 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.34 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.