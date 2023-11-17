Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 12,186 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,186 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888,144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,411,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,591,000 after purchasing an additional 176,445 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,930,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,206,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,993,000 after purchasing an additional 240,344 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at $205,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $76,323 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FSK opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

