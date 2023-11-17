Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $88.52 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.11% of Fiserv worth $88,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $125.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.60. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

