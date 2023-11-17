Bank of Hawaii Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $87.50 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.