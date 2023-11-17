Bank of Hawaii Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $74.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

