Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,644,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,826 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.72% of BlackLine worth $88,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in BlackLine by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 79.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in BlackLine by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of BL stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

