Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,888,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,964 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 7.58% of Model N worth $102,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 12.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Model N by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $880.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.76. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MODN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Model N news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $25,403.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at $252,119.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $158,469.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,934.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $25,403.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,119.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

