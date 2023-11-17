Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 126,861 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,894,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,861 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.87% of Vontier worth $93,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vontier by 1,095.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vontier by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $33.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

