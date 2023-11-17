Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.88 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $105.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.64 and its 200-day moving average is $106.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

