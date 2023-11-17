Bank of Hawaii Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in PayPal were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after buying an additional 962,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after acquiring an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average is $62.85. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

