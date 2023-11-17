Bank of Hawaii Sells 566 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

