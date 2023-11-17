Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 172,522 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,522 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.93% of WNS worth $104,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in WNS by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in WNS by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 4.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.74 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

