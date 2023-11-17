Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 685,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,415 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.56% of AutoNation worth $112,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in AutoNation by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AN opened at $131.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day moving average is $148.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

