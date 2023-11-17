Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 949,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $174,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $203.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.37 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

