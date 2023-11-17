Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stake Reduced by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,702 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.05. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

