Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 392,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $29,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.49.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.