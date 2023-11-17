Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $249.11 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $249,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 29.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 200.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $754,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $2,658.23 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,557.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,524.57.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $40.51 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

