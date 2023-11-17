Nwam LLC Purchases 12,689 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 155.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,853 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,641,093,000 after buying an additional 819,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,060,000 after purchasing an additional 383,957 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in General Motors by 94,113.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 60.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

General Motors Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GM opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

