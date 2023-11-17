Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $13.31 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD stock opened at $245.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

