Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,688 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $715,360,000 after acquiring an additional 823,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,951 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,055,000 after acquiring an additional 350,916 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.94.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.