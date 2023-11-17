Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 879,272 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 938,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 879,272 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $18,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in UBS Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $26.97.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

