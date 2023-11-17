Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 83.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,638 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $17,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after buying an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,977,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5,474.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 452,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,893,000 after buying an additional 444,714 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 37.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,900,000 after purchasing an additional 286,320 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLB opened at $87.75 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average of $83.29.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,492,117.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,242.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,967 over the last 90 days. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

