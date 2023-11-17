Clarius Group LLC Acquires 142 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 422.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,757,000 after buying an additional 4,405,535 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $247,001,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,047,000 after buying an additional 1,765,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $127.63 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.05.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

