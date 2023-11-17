Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 382,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.32% of Donaldson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at $180,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

