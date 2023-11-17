Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,901 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 56.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 96.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $167.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.79. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $168.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

