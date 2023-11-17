US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 541,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $46,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 18,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000.

IYR opened at $81.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.93. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $96.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

