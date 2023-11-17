Clarius Group LLC Acquires 2,951 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 72.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE D opened at $46.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

