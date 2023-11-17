Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 13,221 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.48. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

