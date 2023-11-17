Private Advisor Group LLC Has $11.76 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 153,542 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.16 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

