Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.48. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

