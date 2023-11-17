Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,712 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,962,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,425,000 after purchasing an additional 184,476 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,351,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 299.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,704,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $3,780,944.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 717,193 shares of company stock worth $21,265,674. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Trading Up 1.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

