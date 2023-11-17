Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Republic Services by 10.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after purchasing an additional 738,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 46,736 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $158.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $160.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.