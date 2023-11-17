Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 634.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 623.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after buying an additional 1,663,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,637,000 after acquiring an additional 645,553 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $223.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.